HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Cut to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUYA. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a $4.70 target price on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.38.

HUYA Trading Down 4.1 %

HUYA opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. HUYA has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $961.47 million, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.60.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in HUYA by 160.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 180,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 330,659 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

