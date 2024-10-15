HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Hold

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUYA. Citigroup raised HUYA from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.70 price target on shares of HUYA in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get HUYA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUYA

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $4.13 on Friday. HUYA has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $961.47 million, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 125.2% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,505,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 526.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth $5,197,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth $5,166,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.