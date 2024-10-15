iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$117.93 and last traded at C$117.93, with a volume of 4943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$117.37.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$92.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

