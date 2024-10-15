Iams Wealth Management LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DEO opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.05. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

