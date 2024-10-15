Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Iams Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,293,000 after purchasing an additional 767,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,788,000 after buying an additional 211,202 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $236.43 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

