Iams Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

SPGP opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $107.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

