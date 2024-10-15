Iams Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. The company has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

