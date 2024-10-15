Iams Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,152 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.6% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,606 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after buying an additional 190,799 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after buying an additional 120,675 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.91. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $92.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

