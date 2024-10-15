Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Up 31.9% in September

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 242,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDR

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter worth $496,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IDR traded down €0.34 ($0.37) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €14.45 ($15.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Idaho Strategic Resources has a twelve month low of €4.55 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of €17.25 ($18.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.07 ($0.08) by €0.10 ($0.11). The company had revenue of €6.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €5.20 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.