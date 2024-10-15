IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CFO Marcelo Fischer Sells 423 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $20,456.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,046.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marcelo Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Marcelo Fischer sold 600 shares of IDT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $29,142.00.

IDT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 111,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,450. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.78. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth approximately $23,276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDT by 40.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

