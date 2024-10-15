IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Update

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 624,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 965.3 days.

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.35. 546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.