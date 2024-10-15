Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.58.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $151.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

