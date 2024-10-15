Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Imagine Lithium Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
