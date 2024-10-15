ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ImmuCell Stock Performance

ICCC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. 20,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,359. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.56. ImmuCell has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.59.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 17.44%.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

