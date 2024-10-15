Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Imperium Technology Group Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGGF traded up 0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.32 and its 200 day moving average is 0.39. Imperium Technology Group has a 52 week low of 0.21 and a 52 week high of 1.30.

Get Imperium Technology Group alerts:

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.