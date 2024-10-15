Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 427 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.75, for a total value of $101,519.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,747.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Hussein Mecklai sold 822 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $171,945.96.

Shares of PI stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.43 and a beta of 1.80. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $239.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.49.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,195,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 112.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

