Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 95,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 26,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Induction Healthcare Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.57 million, a PE ratio of -233.33 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. The company offers Zesty, a patient engagement platform that provides smart appointment management, paperless letters, targeted questionnaires, and patient information; and Attend Anywhere for video consultations.

