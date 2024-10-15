Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 56,700 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Infobird Stock Performance
Infobird stock remained flat at $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,863. Infobird has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.
About Infobird
