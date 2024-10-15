Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,994 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Ingredion worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,595.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,626. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ingredion stock opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $138.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average is $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
