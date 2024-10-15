Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,994 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Ingredion worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,595.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,626. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Trading Up 0.7 %

Ingredion stock opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $138.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average is $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.