Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Stock Position Lowered by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up about 1.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

PAUG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,704 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

