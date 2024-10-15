Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Inpex stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. 37,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,842. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. Inpex has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

