Insider Buying: DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA) Insider Acquires 1,751,001 Shares of Stock

DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Pettit bought 1,751,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$24.55 ($16.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,987,074.55 ($28,850,385.60).

DRA Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50.

Get DRA Global alerts:

About DRA Global

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DRA Global Limited operates as a multi-disciplinary engineering, project delivery, and operations management company focused on the mining, mineral, and metal sectors worldwide. It offers project development services, including concept development, preliminary economic assessments, study development, feasibility studies, economic and project evaluation, estimating and planning, project risk assessment, sustainability solutions, and front-end solutions, as well as mineral economics evaluation and advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for DRA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.