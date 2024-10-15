Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.95, for a total transaction of $247,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,143.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,796,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,719,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.92 and its 200-day moving average is $169.47. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

