Insider Selling: FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) insider David Chubb sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £49,000 ($63,985.37).

FRP Advisory Group Price Performance

FRP Advisory Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 136 ($1.78). 60,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FRP Advisory Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105.40 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 154 ($2.01). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.08. The company has a market capitalization of £333.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,533.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

FRP Advisory Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company’s services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Further Reading

