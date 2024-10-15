Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gillian Beth Zucker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $30,456.00.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.91. 227,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $171.87.
Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
