Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gillian Beth Zucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $30,456.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.91. 227,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $171.87.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

