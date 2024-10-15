Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gillian Beth Zucker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 13th, Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $30,456.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 20th, Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.91. 227,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $171.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLI

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.