Insider Selling: Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $23,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,760.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,300 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $17,056.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 3,000 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $40,170.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,399 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $18,942.46.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,973. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $241.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NATR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading

