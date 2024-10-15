Insider Selling: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $721,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,151,623.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

THG stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.71. 176,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.63. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

