Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.42.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

