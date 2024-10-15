Inspire Investing LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250,273 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,968,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after buying an additional 49,861 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 104.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 283,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,211.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,121.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,211.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,121.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,247 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. JMP Securities upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

