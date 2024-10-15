International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE IBM traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.00. 3,345,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.71 and its 200-day moving average is $187.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

