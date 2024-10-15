International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Trading Down 9.7% – Time to Sell?

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. 146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry and cargo owners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

