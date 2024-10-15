Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP remained flat at $23.13 on Tuesday. 251,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,127. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.21.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 273,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 94,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.