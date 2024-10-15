Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJP remained flat at $23.13 on Tuesday. 251,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,127. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
