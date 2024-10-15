Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OIA stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
