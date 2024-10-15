Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OIA stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

