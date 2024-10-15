Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.81 and last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 106411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 941.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

