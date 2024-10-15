Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $364,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PSCE traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,593. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.