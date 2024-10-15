Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.71 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 11818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.