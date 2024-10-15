Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $174.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,846,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,258. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $479.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

