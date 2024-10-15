Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,417 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. 241,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,088. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $66.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

