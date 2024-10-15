Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $19.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 121,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.35. 675,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,561. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

