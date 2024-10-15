Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. 2,333,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,968. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.