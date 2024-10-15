Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $595,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.19. 378,703 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.