Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $6.44 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTV stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,284. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $177.97. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

