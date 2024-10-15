Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

IWR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.26. 706,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,974. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

