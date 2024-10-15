Investment Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $202.39. The company had a trading volume of 524,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,755. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $204.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

