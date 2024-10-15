Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Carrier Global (CARR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR):

10/10/2024 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $74.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

9/6/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Carrier Global Co alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 224,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.