Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Curbline Properties (CURB)

10/8/2024 – Curbline Properties is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Curbline Properties is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Curbline Properties is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Curbline Properties is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Curbline Properties is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.75 price target on the stock.

NYSE CURB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,843. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

