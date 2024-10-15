Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/8/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/4/2024 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.22. 8,912,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $116.06. The firm has a market cap of $182.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,848.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 837,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 220,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

