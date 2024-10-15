IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.57 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $462.15 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.