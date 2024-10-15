iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SLQD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,515. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
