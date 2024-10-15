iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $261,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.54. 2,011,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,962. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

